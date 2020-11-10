Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Up 7%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.21. 20,690,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 10,440,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,706,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

