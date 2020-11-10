Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Up 7%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.21. 20,690,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 10,440,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,706,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:BSX)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
