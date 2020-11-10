AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Trading Up 7%

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 445,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 816,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 830,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,074,520.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,780.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis bought 496,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549,576.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,897,807 shares of company stock worth $86,711,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 175.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

