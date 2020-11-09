Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO opened at $292.13 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.28 and a 200-day moving average of $229.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

