Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $328.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.62. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.39.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

