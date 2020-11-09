DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,036 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after acquiring an additional 414,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $255.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

