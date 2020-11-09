Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

