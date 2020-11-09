Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,453 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 144.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BeiGene by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.21.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $1,301,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,206,612.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,530 shares of company stock worth $83,549,445 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $293.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $322.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.38 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

