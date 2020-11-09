Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 80.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roku were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Roku stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.