Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $20.23 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.