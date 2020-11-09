Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

