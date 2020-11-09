Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,220 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Lear by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

LEA opened at $128.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

