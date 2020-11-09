Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $457.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $345.50.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $388.12 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $399.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day moving average is $300.31. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 155,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,329,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
