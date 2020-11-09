Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $457.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $345.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $388.12 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $399.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.75 and its 200 day moving average is $300.31. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 155,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,329,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.