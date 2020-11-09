Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

