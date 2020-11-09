IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 257,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The company has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.