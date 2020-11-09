Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,407,000 after buying an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $102.96 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

