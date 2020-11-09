Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

LYB opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

