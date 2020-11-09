Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $189,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,349. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,311 shares of company stock worth $2,837,043. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

