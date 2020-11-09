Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dropbox by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $422,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

