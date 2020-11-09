Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

