Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $403,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUM opened at $99.38 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

