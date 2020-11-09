Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $176.47 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.