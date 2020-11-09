Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

