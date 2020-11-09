Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $406,000 Investment in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

CDK opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.