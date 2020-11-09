Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

