D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $667,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $88,242.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

