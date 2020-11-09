5,753 Shares in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDS opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HDS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

