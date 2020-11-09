Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.05 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

