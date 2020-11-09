Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 45,741 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,741 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,053,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 116,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $141.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.57.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

