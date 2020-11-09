Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Textron were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $244,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,002,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $38.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

