D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $817,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in ONEOK by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ONEOK by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

NYSE OKE opened at $26.89 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

