Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $332,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,659,000 after acquiring an additional 73,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $41.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

