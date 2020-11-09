Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $332,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,659,000 after acquiring an additional 73,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $41.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries
Qorvo, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
Qorvo, Inc. Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Dropbox, Inc.
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Dropbox, Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc.
Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report