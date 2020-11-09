BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 332 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $237.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

