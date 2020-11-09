Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $292.13 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.74.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

