24,150 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $51.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

