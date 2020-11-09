Pendal Group Limited Has $2 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

