Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,049,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,471,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist cut their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

