Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE:JPM opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $305.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

