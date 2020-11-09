6,983 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

