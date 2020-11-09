D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 660 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AON were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after buying an additional 472,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

AON opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

