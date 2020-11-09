Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.