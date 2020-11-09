Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERIE. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,901,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $236.48 on Monday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

