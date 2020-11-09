Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,838.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,265,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.67. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 28,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.18, for a total transaction of $9,093,315.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,867,004.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

