Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,289,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 715,549 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 944,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

