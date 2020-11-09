Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

