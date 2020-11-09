13,657 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 4,740.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $27.33 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

