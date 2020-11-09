Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.