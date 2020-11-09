White Pine Investment CO Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 257,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

