Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 252 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $406.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $409.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.16 and its 200-day moving average is $356.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

