PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412,837 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,592,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after buying an additional 313,412 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 296,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

