Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.